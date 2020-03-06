All apartments in Poinciana
626 Camel Lane

626 Camel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

626 Camel Lane, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Feast Your Eyes on This One - Just wait until you peak at this home. This three bedroom, two bath home is priced right and priced to move. This home has brand new carpeting throughout and neutral paint colors. Some of the features include a formal living and dining room, open kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking an eat in space in the kitchen as well as the family room. The split floor plan is perfect for privacy and comfort. This home has a great location on the Polk County side of Poinciana. Local comforts include schools, shopping, hospital, transportation, 40 minutes ts or less to the parks and so much more. You are not going to want to miss this. Call today.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4665911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Camel Lane have any available units?
626 Camel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 626 Camel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
626 Camel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Camel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 626 Camel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 626 Camel Lane offer parking?
No, 626 Camel Lane does not offer parking.
Does 626 Camel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 Camel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Camel Lane have a pool?
No, 626 Camel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 626 Camel Lane have accessible units?
No, 626 Camel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Camel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 Camel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 Camel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 Camel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

