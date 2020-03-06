626 Camel Lane

Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Feast Your Eyes on This One - Just wait until you peak at this home. This three bedroom, two bath home is priced right and priced to move. This home has brand new carpeting throughout and neutral paint colors. Some of the features include a formal living and dining room, open kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking an eat in space in the kitchen as well as the family room. The split floor plan is perfect for privacy and comfort. This home has a great location on the Polk County side of Poinciana. Local comforts include schools, shopping, hospital, transportation, 40 minutes ts or less to the parks and so much more. You are not going to want to miss this. Call today.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4665911)