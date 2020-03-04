All apartments in Poinciana
620 JAGUAR COURT
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:29 AM

620 JAGUAR COURT

620 Jaguar Court · No Longer Available
Location

620 Jaguar Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Qualifications: NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY NO LANDLORD DEBT NO UTILITY DEBT MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 580 INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($3,750). No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in. We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. No cash accepted. Tenant to verify utilities and room measurements. Tenant must verify utilities and/or room measurements

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 JAGUAR COURT have any available units?
620 JAGUAR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 620 JAGUAR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
620 JAGUAR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 JAGUAR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 620 JAGUAR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 620 JAGUAR COURT offer parking?
Yes, 620 JAGUAR COURT offers parking.
Does 620 JAGUAR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 JAGUAR COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 JAGUAR COURT have a pool?
No, 620 JAGUAR COURT does not have a pool.
Does 620 JAGUAR COURT have accessible units?
No, 620 JAGUAR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 620 JAGUAR COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 JAGUAR COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 JAGUAR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 JAGUAR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

