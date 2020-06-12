59 Cordona Dr #D

Amenities

*Video tour now available!* Super clean - move-in ready 2/2.5 Townhome FOR RENT in Poinciana - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



The search is over - schedule your appointment today to view this beautiful 2/2.5 Townhome for rent! Contact us for a video tour!



Property boasts:



-Tile Throughout living areas

-Fresh Paint

-Laminate wood in the bedrooms

-Please note that appliances are being delivered

-Indoor laundry



Call today to schedule you private tour!



12 Month Minimum Lease



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.

We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.



