All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 59 Cordona Dr #D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
59 Cordona Dr #D
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

59 Cordona Dr #D

59 Cordona Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

59 Cordona Dr, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Video tour now available!* Super clean - move-in ready 2/2.5 Townhome FOR RENT in Poinciana - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

The search is over - schedule your appointment today to view this beautiful 2/2.5 Townhome for rent! Contact us for a video tour!

Property boasts:

-Tile Throughout living areas
-Fresh Paint
-Laminate wood in the bedrooms
-Please note that appliances are being delivered
-Indoor laundry

Call today to schedule you private tour!

12 Month Minimum Lease

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.
We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.

Visit our website for more information related to this and other units in our portfolio
www.BelmontManagemenGroup.com
@BelmontMgtGroup - Twitter
@BelmontManagementGroup - Instagram

(RLNE5661885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Cordona Dr #D have any available units?
59 Cordona Dr #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 59 Cordona Dr #D currently offering any rent specials?
59 Cordona Dr #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Cordona Dr #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 59 Cordona Dr #D is pet friendly.
Does 59 Cordona Dr #D offer parking?
No, 59 Cordona Dr #D does not offer parking.
Does 59 Cordona Dr #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Cordona Dr #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Cordona Dr #D have a pool?
No, 59 Cordona Dr #D does not have a pool.
Does 59 Cordona Dr #D have accessible units?
No, 59 Cordona Dr #D does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Cordona Dr #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Cordona Dr #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Cordona Dr #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Cordona Dr #D does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College