542 HUMMINGBIRD CT

Listing Agent - Gissel Alcantara - ga@gisselhomes.com - 321-328-8406 - This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home is just waiting for you. When you enter you are greeted by a tiled living and dining room combo with beautiful natural light. Relax, kick back or stay productive in a flex room that can be used as a home office or creative space for you! The open, eat-in kitchen has nice wood cabinets and an open concept, great for entertaining. Step into the master bedroom and enjoy your privacy where the bath features a separate tub and shower and a walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are generously sized for any growing family. Step outside and enjoy Florida evenings in your open backyard. This home is meant for you!



(RLNE5536502)