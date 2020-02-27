All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 542 HUMMINGBIRD CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
542 HUMMINGBIRD CT
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

542 HUMMINGBIRD CT

542 Hummingbird Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

542 Hummingbird Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Listing Agent - Gissel Alcantara - ga@gisselhomes.com - 321-328-8406 - This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home is just waiting for you. When you enter you are greeted by a tiled living and dining room combo with beautiful natural light. Relax, kick back or stay productive in a flex room that can be used as a home office or creative space for you! The open, eat-in kitchen has nice wood cabinets and an open concept, great for entertaining. Step into the master bedroom and enjoy your privacy where the bath features a separate tub and shower and a walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are generously sized for any growing family. Step outside and enjoy Florida evenings in your open backyard. This home is meant for you!

(RLNE5536502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 HUMMINGBIRD CT have any available units?
542 HUMMINGBIRD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 542 HUMMINGBIRD CT currently offering any rent specials?
542 HUMMINGBIRD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 HUMMINGBIRD CT pet-friendly?
No, 542 HUMMINGBIRD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 542 HUMMINGBIRD CT offer parking?
Yes, 542 HUMMINGBIRD CT offers parking.
Does 542 HUMMINGBIRD CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 542 HUMMINGBIRD CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 HUMMINGBIRD CT have a pool?
No, 542 HUMMINGBIRD CT does not have a pool.
Does 542 HUMMINGBIRD CT have accessible units?
No, 542 HUMMINGBIRD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 542 HUMMINGBIRD CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 542 HUMMINGBIRD CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 542 HUMMINGBIRD CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 542 HUMMINGBIRD CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College