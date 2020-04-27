523 Peace Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Poinciana !!! This one features Great open kitchen overlooking family room with large breakfast bar. Floors in living room , family room kitchen dining room and small hallway leading to the two extra bedrooms have just been replaced to give it a new up to date look . Bedrooms are carpeted . Master bath / dressing room is super large , great place to linger for a relaxing bath. WE JUST HAD NEW TILE FLOORING INSTALLED IN BOTH BATHROOMS AND THE LAUNDRY... Washer /dryer included. Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com