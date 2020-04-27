All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 523 Peace Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
523 Peace Dr
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:47 PM

523 Peace Dr

523 Peace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

523 Peace Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Poinciana !!! This one features Great open kitchen overlooking family room with large breakfast bar. Floors in living room , family room kitchen dining room and small hallway leading to the two extra bedrooms have just been replaced to give it a new up to date look . Bedrooms are carpeted . Master bath / dressing room is super large , great place to linger for a relaxing bath. WE JUST HAD NEW TILE FLOORING INSTALLED IN BOTH BATHROOMS AND THE LAUNDRY... Washer /dryer included. Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Peace Dr have any available units?
523 Peace Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 523 Peace Dr have?
Some of 523 Peace Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Peace Dr currently offering any rent specials?
523 Peace Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Peace Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 Peace Dr is pet friendly.
Does 523 Peace Dr offer parking?
Yes, 523 Peace Dr offers parking.
Does 523 Peace Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 523 Peace Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Peace Dr have a pool?
No, 523 Peace Dr does not have a pool.
Does 523 Peace Dr have accessible units?
No, 523 Peace Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Peace Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 Peace Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Peace Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 523 Peace Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College