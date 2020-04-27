523 Peace Dr

Amenities
Poinciana !!! This one features Great open kitchen overlooking family room with large breakfast bar. Floors in living room , family room kitchen dining room and small hallway leading to the two extra bedrooms have just been replaced to give it a new up to date look . Bedrooms are carpeted . Master bath / dressing room is super large , great place to linger for a relaxing bath. WE JUST HAD NEW TILE FLOORING INSTALLED IN BOTH BATHROOMS AND THE LAUNDRY... Washer /dryer included. Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com