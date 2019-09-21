417 Gannet Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities parking

Cozy and Cute! - DON'T MISS THIS ONE!!! Cozy single family home in "tip top" condition. Interior just freshly painted from top to bottom, ceramic tile flooring throughout. Spotless and in definite "move in " condition. Huge "eat in" kitchen is complete with all appliances and prefect for those family gatherings. Split floor plan. Master bath features his/hers vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Exterior has great tropical curb appeal with palm trees in the front and shade trees in the back. Driveway offers ample parking for up to six cars. Won't be on the market long---call today to arrange for your own private showing...



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2687601)