415 Bay leaf Drive

pet friendly garage gym pool ceiling fan tennis court

Beautiful 1837 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage home. Open/split floor plan with tray ceilings in master suite, bathroom with double sinks, shower and garden tub. Kitchen with counter bar and all appliances, ceramic tile flooring in living areas and carpet only in bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all rooms for your comfort. Enjoy the community pool, tennis courts, fitness center, lawn maintenance and basic cable service that Tuscany Preserve has to offer. Located off Poinciana Pkwy and Lake Marion Rd. in Village 7.



HOA application fee of $75 and approval required.



Call to schedule your private showing!

Pet friendly with non refundable deposit of $250 and No aggressive breeds.



12 Month Lease

$5 monthly technology fee

$75 Application fee per adult

$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.

Ask about HOA application fees for this property



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

