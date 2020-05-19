All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 415 Bay leaf Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
415 Bay leaf Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:08 PM

415 Bay leaf Drive

415 Bay Leaf Drive · (407) 349-8080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

415 Bay Leaf Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1837 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 1837 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage home. Open/split floor plan with tray ceilings in master suite, bathroom with double sinks, shower and garden tub. Kitchen with counter bar and all appliances, ceramic tile flooring in living areas and carpet only in bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all rooms for your comfort. Enjoy the community pool, tennis courts, fitness center, lawn maintenance and basic cable service that Tuscany Preserve has to offer. Located off Poinciana Pkwy and Lake Marion Rd. in Village 7.

HOA application fee of $75 and approval required.

Call to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
407.349.8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

Pet friendly with non refundable deposit of $250 and No aggressive breeds.

12 Month Lease
$5 monthly technology fee
$75 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.
Ask about HOA application fees for this property

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Bay leaf Drive have any available units?
415 Bay leaf Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 415 Bay leaf Drive have?
Some of 415 Bay leaf Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Bay leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
415 Bay leaf Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Bay leaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Bay leaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 415 Bay leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 415 Bay leaf Drive does offer parking.
Does 415 Bay leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Bay leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Bay leaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 415 Bay leaf Drive has a pool.
Does 415 Bay leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 415 Bay leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Bay leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Bay leaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Bay leaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Bay leaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 415 Bay leaf Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity