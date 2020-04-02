413 Danube Way

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 4 bedroom home is ready for a new family! Located in a quiet neighborhood close to plenty of shopping and transportation in Poinciana! Open/split floor plan with larger master suite, bathroom with double sinks. 3 additional bedrooms with separate bath. Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com