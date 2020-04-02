413 Danube Way

Amenities
This 4 bedroom home is ready for a new family! Located in a quiet neighborhood close to plenty of shopping and transportation in Poinciana! Open/split floor plan with larger master suite, bathroom with double sinks. 3 additional bedrooms with separate bath. Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com