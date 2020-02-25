406 EAGLE DRIVE

Amenities

2- Story Single Family Home, Unfurnished, 2790 sq ft, Rent this 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage home in Poinciana. Open floor plan with formal living room, dining room and large kitchen with breakfast nook open to family room. Large bedrooms all on the 2nd floor. Great location close to schools and shopping. Nice appliances and an indoor laundry room. Located off Marigold and Palmetto. 12 Month Lease, $5 Monthly Technology Fee, $125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved. Sorry not section 8 friendly.