Poinciana, FL
406 EAGLE DRIVE
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

406 EAGLE DRIVE

406 Eagle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

406 Eagle Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2- Story Single Family Home, Unfurnished, 2790 sq ft, Rent this 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage home in Poinciana. Open floor plan with formal living room, dining room and large kitchen with breakfast nook open to family room. Large bedrooms all on the 2nd floor. Great location close to schools and shopping. Nice appliances and an indoor laundry room. Located off Marigold and Palmetto. 12 Month Lease, $5 Monthly Technology Fee, $125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved. Sorry not section 8 friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 EAGLE DRIVE have any available units?
406 EAGLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 406 EAGLE DRIVE have?
Some of 406 EAGLE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 EAGLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
406 EAGLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 EAGLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 406 EAGLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 406 EAGLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 406 EAGLE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 406 EAGLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 EAGLE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 EAGLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 406 EAGLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 406 EAGLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 406 EAGLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 406 EAGLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 EAGLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 406 EAGLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 EAGLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

