Poinciana, FL
401 Allspice Court
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:07 AM

401 Allspice Court

401 Allspice Court · No Longer Available
Location

401 Allspice Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
internet access
Room for rent new home shared bathroom.
Amazing room for rent in home in Poinciana. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and utilities. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $700/month rent. $700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Eboni at 646-257-8034 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Allspice Court have any available units?
401 Allspice Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 401 Allspice Court have?
Some of 401 Allspice Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Allspice Court currently offering any rent specials?
401 Allspice Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Allspice Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Allspice Court is pet friendly.
Does 401 Allspice Court offer parking?
No, 401 Allspice Court does not offer parking.
Does 401 Allspice Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 Allspice Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Allspice Court have a pool?
No, 401 Allspice Court does not have a pool.
Does 401 Allspice Court have accessible units?
Yes, 401 Allspice Court has accessible units.
Does 401 Allspice Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Allspice Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Allspice Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 401 Allspice Court has units with air conditioning.

