New construction Style Family completed with quality with marble floor in the guest area. 42 "Cabinets and store countertops. Open plan with 13" high ceilings. Call for appointments and to be the first residents of this house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 339 DRUM COURT have any available units?
339 DRUM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 339 DRUM COURT have?
Some of 339 DRUM COURT's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 DRUM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
339 DRUM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.