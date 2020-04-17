319 Baccarat Ct. Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court

Can't Beat This Deal! - You are going to find it very difficult to beat the price on this two bedroom, two bath duplex located in Poinciana. This home has tile floors in the main areas and carpeting in the bedrooms. This is not your typical rundown duplex. Take a look at the pictures! You will be presently surprised. One of the bedrooms has a built in area with a desk. Rooms are a nice size! Bathrooms have shower/tubs. This home has a fantastic location. Minutes to shopping, transportation, hospital, schools and Disney! This home is ready to go. Act now, it may be gone before you know it.



(RLNE4759313)