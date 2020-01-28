All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 309 Port Pleasant Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
309 Port Pleasant Drive - 1
Last updated January 28 2020 at 12:09 AM

309 Port Pleasant Drive - 1

309 Port Pleasant Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

309 Port Pleasant Dr, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Enjoy this ready to move in cozy home. 2 bedroom and 2 bath corner unit inside a Resort Gated Community that offers Lake Marion access with boat docks, Unit is tastefully tiled throughout and has washer and dryer. The community offers a clubhouse with gym, pool, jacuzzi, playground, basketball and tennis courts. Also has car wash facility! No Pets
Resort Gated Community on Lake Marion. The community offers a clubhouse with gym, pool, jacuzzi, playground, basketball and tennis courts. Also has car wash facility!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Port Pleasant Drive - 1 have any available units?
309 Port Pleasant Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 309 Port Pleasant Drive - 1 have?
Some of 309 Port Pleasant Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Port Pleasant Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
309 Port Pleasant Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Port Pleasant Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 309 Port Pleasant Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 309 Port Pleasant Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 309 Port Pleasant Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 309 Port Pleasant Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Port Pleasant Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Port Pleasant Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 309 Port Pleasant Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 309 Port Pleasant Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 309 Port Pleasant Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Port Pleasant Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Port Pleasant Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Port Pleasant Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 309 Port Pleasant Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College