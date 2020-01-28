309 Port Pleasant Drive - 1

Amenities
Enjoy this ready to move in cozy home. 2 bedroom and 2 bath corner unit inside a Resort Gated Community that offers Lake Marion access with boat docks, Unit is tastefully tiled throughout and has washer and dryer. The community offers a clubhouse with gym, pool, jacuzzi, playground, basketball and tennis courts. Also has car wash facility! No Pets
