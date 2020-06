Amenities

garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic Poinciana Location! - Perfect 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Kissimmee features spacious living areas, a great eat-in kitchen with a pantry for extra storage, Tile in all the house and comfortable bedrooms and bathrooms. Outside you'll find a 1-car garage and a nice backyard.



Don't wait to schedule a viewing. The location alone is sure to make this one go quick. Call today.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3660063)