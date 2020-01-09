266 Gladiola Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NO APPLICATION FEE! Gorgeous new build in Poinciana! One story, 2 car garage home! One level living includes a great room open to the kitchen as well as a flex space room. There are 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master features a walk in closet and dual sinks in the bathroom. Laundry closet is in the hall. Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com