Amenities

in unit laundry garage bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

23 Flatfish Dr Available 06/15/19 LARGE Single family home in Poinciana - Unfurnished, 2928 sq ft, 5 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, 3 car garage. If you are looking for space this is the one! Entire 1st floor is carpet free with a combination of wood and tile flooring, large eatin kitchen that is open to the family room and includes all appliances. Formal dining and living rooms are also spacious. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor along with a large loft area as well as modern, LIKE new washer & dryer. Washer ,dryer is not warranted. Large master suite and bathroom with garden tub and walkin shower. Fenced in yard and long driveway with large front yard. Located of Laurel St. in Village 7 accross from elementary school.



Available on or after June 15th



Sorry, no pets or section 8 accepted.

$60 application fee per adult.

$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.

Contact us today to schedule a showing!

www.AckleyFlorida.com

407-846-8846



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3254318)