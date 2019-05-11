All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated May 11 2019

23 Flatfish Dr

23 Flatfish Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23 Flatfish Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
23 Flatfish Dr Available 06/15/19 LARGE Single family home in Poinciana - Unfurnished, 2928 sq ft, 5 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, 3 car garage. If you are looking for space this is the one! Entire 1st floor is carpet free with a combination of wood and tile flooring, large eatin kitchen that is open to the family room and includes all appliances. Formal dining and living rooms are also spacious. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor along with a large loft area as well as modern, LIKE new washer & dryer. Washer ,dryer is not warranted. Large master suite and bathroom with garden tub and walkin shower. Fenced in yard and long driveway with large front yard. Located of Laurel St. in Village 7 accross from elementary school.

Available on or after June 15th

Sorry, no pets or section 8 accepted.
$60 application fee per adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
Contact us today to schedule a showing!
www.AckleyFlorida.com
407-846-8846

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3254318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Flatfish Dr have any available units?
23 Flatfish Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 23 Flatfish Dr have?
Some of 23 Flatfish Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Flatfish Dr currently offering any rent specials?
23 Flatfish Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Flatfish Dr pet-friendly?
No, 23 Flatfish Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 23 Flatfish Dr offer parking?
Yes, 23 Flatfish Dr offers parking.
Does 23 Flatfish Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Flatfish Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Flatfish Dr have a pool?
No, 23 Flatfish Dr does not have a pool.
Does 23 Flatfish Dr have accessible units?
No, 23 Flatfish Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Flatfish Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Flatfish Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Flatfish Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Flatfish Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
