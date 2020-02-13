218 GROUPER COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This floor plan might be the best one on the market. Come see this fantastic three bedroom two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana. Large open kitchen with breakfast bar bridges the kitchen to the formal dining room and family room. The master suite is located on one side of the home with the two guest bedrooms on the other. Located on a quiet street with convenient access to anything you may want. Hospital, schools, theme parks, transportation, shopping are just a few of the close destinations. Call today.