Poinciana, FL
218 GROUPER COURT
Last updated February 13 2020 at 10:08 PM

218 GROUPER COURT

218 Grouper Court · No Longer Available
Location

218 Grouper Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This floor plan might be the best one on the market. Come see this fantastic three bedroom two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana. Large open kitchen with breakfast bar bridges the kitchen to the formal dining room and family room. The master suite is located on one side of the home with the two guest bedrooms on the other. Located on a quiet street with convenient access to anything you may want. Hospital, schools, theme parks, transportation, shopping are just a few of the close destinations. Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 GROUPER COURT have any available units?
218 GROUPER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 218 GROUPER COURT have?
Some of 218 GROUPER COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 GROUPER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
218 GROUPER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 GROUPER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 218 GROUPER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 218 GROUPER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 218 GROUPER COURT offers parking.
Does 218 GROUPER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 GROUPER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 GROUPER COURT have a pool?
No, 218 GROUPER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 218 GROUPER COURT have accessible units?
No, 218 GROUPER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 218 GROUPER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 GROUPER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 GROUPER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 GROUPER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

