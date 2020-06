Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel

This Beautiful 2 story 3 bedrooms 3 bath home was just built-in 2012 in the very well known community of Tuscany Preserve. Very quiet, serene neighborhood. stainless steel appliances, washer, and dryer for convenience, beautiful spacious room with a wide-open floor plan. Screened in the front patio and very nice backyard space. In the heart of Poinciana, Polk county, Located centrally between 27 and Kissimmee.