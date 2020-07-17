All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1750 Coriander Dr

1750 Coriander Drive · (800) 677-5513
Location

1750 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1750 Coriander Dr - TP 1750 · Avail. now

$1,225

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bdrm, 3 Bath Townhome in Poinciana... - This Beautiful 2 story 3 bedrooms 3 bath home was just built-in 2012 in the very well known community of Tuscany Preserve. Very quiet, serene neighborhood. stainless steel appliances, washer, and dryer for convenience, beautiful spacious room with a wide-open floor plan. Screened in the front patio and very nice backyard space. In the heart of Poinciana, Polk county, Located centrally between 27 and Kissimmee.

To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed

$1,225.00 Monthly Rent
$1,225.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-No Evictions or Bankruptcy’s

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 Coriander Dr have any available units?
1750 Coriander Dr has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1750 Coriander Dr have?
Some of 1750 Coriander Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 Coriander Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1750 Coriander Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 Coriander Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1750 Coriander Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1750 Coriander Dr offer parking?
No, 1750 Coriander Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1750 Coriander Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1750 Coriander Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 Coriander Dr have a pool?
No, 1750 Coriander Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1750 Coriander Dr have accessible units?
No, 1750 Coriander Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 Coriander Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 Coriander Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1750 Coriander Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1750 Coriander Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
