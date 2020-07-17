1750 Coriander Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bdrm, 3 Bath Townhome in Poinciana... - This Beautiful 2 story 3 bedrooms 3 bath home was just built-in 2012 in the very well known community of Tuscany Preserve. Very quiet, serene neighborhood. stainless steel appliances, washer, and dryer for convenience, beautiful spacious room with a wide-open floor plan. Screened in the front patio and very nice backyard space. In the heart of Poinciana, Polk county, Located centrally between 27 and Kissimmee.



To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Not Allowed



$1,225.00 Monthly Rent

$1,225.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-No Evictions or Bankruptcy’s



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3986934)