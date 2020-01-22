1595 PERDIDO COURT

Amenities
This property will not last long! Great rental home that is Immaculate and has a generous Floor Plan! 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathroom. 2 Car Garage. Ceramic Tile and Wood Laminate throughout. NEW Roof Installed March 2018. Fresh Exterior Paint. Fenced in Yard. Split bedroom floor plan. Spacious kitchen with over-sized pantry, counter top bar and eating area. Master Bedroom is over-sized with Large walk-in closet. Interior has been very well maintained as well as updated/upgraded. Appliances Included. Make this your home today! Proudly located on the Polk County side of Poinciana near shopping, transportation, Disney, hospital, community college and so much more! Call today!