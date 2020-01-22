All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 1595 PERDIDO COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
1595 PERDIDO COURT
Last updated January 22 2020 at 2:45 AM

1595 PERDIDO COURT

1595 Perdido Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1595 Perdido Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property will not last long! Great rental home that is Immaculate and has a generous Floor Plan! 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathroom. 2 Car Garage. Ceramic Tile and Wood Laminate throughout. NEW Roof Installed March 2018. Fresh Exterior Paint. Fenced in Yard. Split bedroom floor plan. Spacious kitchen with over-sized pantry, counter top bar and eating area. Master Bedroom is over-sized with Large walk-in closet. Interior has been very well maintained as well as updated/upgraded. Appliances Included. Make this your home today! Proudly located on the Polk County side of Poinciana near shopping, transportation, Disney, hospital, community college and so much more! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1595 PERDIDO COURT have any available units?
1595 PERDIDO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1595 PERDIDO COURT have?
Some of 1595 PERDIDO COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1595 PERDIDO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1595 PERDIDO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1595 PERDIDO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1595 PERDIDO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1595 PERDIDO COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1595 PERDIDO COURT offers parking.
Does 1595 PERDIDO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1595 PERDIDO COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1595 PERDIDO COURT have a pool?
No, 1595 PERDIDO COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1595 PERDIDO COURT have accessible units?
No, 1595 PERDIDO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1595 PERDIDO COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1595 PERDIDO COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1595 PERDIDO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1595 PERDIDO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College