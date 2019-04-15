All apartments in Poinciana
1406 Orlando Place
Last updated April 15 2019 at 7:23 PM

1406 Orlando Place

1406 Orlando Court · No Longer Available
Location

1406 Orlando Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3bd/2bath home tucked away on a cul-da-sac this home is just right with a large garage and great back yard space.offers privacy and room! Near Highway 27 shopping and dining. Comfortable kitchen with plenty of counter space and a Large living area. The home is brightly lit through windows all around revealing the lovely quiet area of trees and land.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Para Espanol- 407-705-8559

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Orlando Place have any available units?
1406 Orlando Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 1406 Orlando Place currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Orlando Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Orlando Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 Orlando Place is pet friendly.
Does 1406 Orlando Place offer parking?
Yes, 1406 Orlando Place offers parking.
Does 1406 Orlando Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Orlando Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Orlando Place have a pool?
No, 1406 Orlando Place does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Orlando Place have accessible units?
No, 1406 Orlando Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Orlando Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 Orlando Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 Orlando Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1406 Orlando Place does not have units with air conditioning.
