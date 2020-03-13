1354 Pacific Road

Amenities
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a half bath, and in the lower level completed with a open kitchen, pantry. Also found on the lower level we have a dining area and living area and a half bath. Upstairs you will find all three of your bedrooms, carpeted and the two full bathrooms. The master bedroom has a large closet for all your storage needs as well. The back yard features a fully screened in porch to spend summer nights outside in comfort. Please remember that you must get HOA tenant approval before moving in.
TUSCANY PRESERVE also has a HOA application that must be filled out and approved. phone- 863-422-6757
Available Now!
Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com
12 Month Lease
$75 application fee per adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $75, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.