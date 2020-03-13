All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated March 13 2020 at 12:45 PM

1354 Pacific Road

1354 Pacific Road · No Longer Available
Location

1354 Pacific Road, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a half bath, and in the lower level completed with a open kitchen, pantry. Also found on the lower level we have a dining area and living area and a half bath. Upstairs you will find all three of your bedrooms, carpeted and the two full bathrooms. The master bedroom has a large closet for all your storage needs as well. The back yard features a fully screened in porch to spend summer nights outside in comfort. Please remember that you must get HOA tenant approval before moving in.

TUSCANY PRESERVE also has a HOA application that must be filled out and approved. phone- 863-422-6757

Available Now!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$75 application fee per adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
$5 Monthly Tech Fee

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1354 Pacific Road have any available units?
1354 Pacific Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 1354 Pacific Road currently offering any rent specials?
1354 Pacific Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1354 Pacific Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1354 Pacific Road is pet friendly.
Does 1354 Pacific Road offer parking?
No, 1354 Pacific Road does not offer parking.
Does 1354 Pacific Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1354 Pacific Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1354 Pacific Road have a pool?
No, 1354 Pacific Road does not have a pool.
Does 1354 Pacific Road have accessible units?
No, 1354 Pacific Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1354 Pacific Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1354 Pacific Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1354 Pacific Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1354 Pacific Road does not have units with air conditioning.

