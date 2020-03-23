126 SPOONBILL COURT

Amenities

garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is one you are not going to want to let get away. Come check out this fantastic three bedroom, two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana. This home has tile floors throughout, making it perfect for easy cleanup and entertaining. The great room is perfect of a dining room table where you can keep the conversation flowing right into the living room. The French Doors help open up the space as well as class it up to the backyard. The split floor plan has the master bedroom on one side and the second and third bedrooms on the other side of the home. Located near Disney, Hospital, Parks, Community College, Transportation, Schools and so much more. Don't let this one get away. Call today.