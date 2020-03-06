1138 Doncaster Court - 1.

master suite 310 it has a walk-in closet bigger room and a private bathroom weekly rent. You have access to all the common areas of the home kitchen living room dining room patio some of the houses come with BBQ grills you also get housekeeping that comes to clean up the common areas of the home twice a week free Wi-Fi is also included and let's not forget the washer and dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
