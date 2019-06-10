All apartments in Poinciana
1011 MORVAN LANE
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:07 PM

1011 MORVAN LANE

1011 Morvan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1011 Morvan Lane, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage and 2040 Sq. FT. Split floor plan with seprate living and dining rooms, and kitchen overviewing family with plenty of space for entertaining. This nice home features vaulted cielings, fresh paint throughout, fully equipped kitchen with island, inside laundry and walking closet. Located in Poinciana. Osceola County, close to schools, shopping and more. Just off Walnut and Amiens Rd.

Available Now!

12 Month Lease
$60 Application Fee
$125 Lease admin fee due once application is approved
Sorry, this property is not under the Section 8 Housing Program

1 Small Pet
$250 Pet Deposit
No Aggressive Breeds

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

Call today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 MORVAN LANE have any available units?
1011 MORVAN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1011 MORVAN LANE have?
Some of 1011 MORVAN LANE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 MORVAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1011 MORVAN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 MORVAN LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 MORVAN LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1011 MORVAN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1011 MORVAN LANE offers parking.
Does 1011 MORVAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 MORVAN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 MORVAN LANE have a pool?
No, 1011 MORVAN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1011 MORVAN LANE have accessible units?
No, 1011 MORVAN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 MORVAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 MORVAN LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 MORVAN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 MORVAN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
