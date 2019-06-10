1011 MORVAN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage and 2040 Sq. FT. Split floor plan with seprate living and dining rooms, and kitchen overviewing family with plenty of space for entertaining. This nice home features vaulted cielings, fresh paint throughout, fully equipped kitchen with island, inside laundry and walking closet. Located in Poinciana. Osceola County, close to schools, shopping and more. Just off Walnut and Amiens Rd.



Available Now!



12 Month Lease

$60 Application Fee

$125 Lease admin fee due once application is approved

Sorry, this property is not under the Section 8 Housing Program



1 Small Pet

$250 Pet Deposit

No Aggressive Breeds



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!



