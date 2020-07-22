4602 COPPER LANE

Amenities
AVAILABLE 6/5! SCREENED Pool Home in Country Hills with LARGE rooms, open layout, inside laundry, storage sheds, FENCED yard & 3 CAR GARAGE... WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS throughout. NO CARPET! Wood burning Fireplace, Stainless appliances, large Kitchen with eat in area and formal dining room space. Extra Bonus room for a 2nd living space. Pets allowed with a pet fee - no large aggressive breeds. Playgrounds in the community, Close access to I4! Pest control & pool maintenance included! This will not last long! Looking for credit scores 550+, all applications considered. **Old pics shown, new pics coming soon**