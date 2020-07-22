All apartments in Plant City
4602 COPPER LANE
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

4602 COPPER LANE

4602 Copper Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4602 Copper Lane, Plant City, FL 33566

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
AVAILABLE 6/5! SCREENED Pool Home in Country Hills with LARGE rooms, open layout, inside laundry, storage sheds, FENCED yard & 3 CAR GARAGE... WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS throughout. NO CARPET! Wood burning Fireplace, Stainless appliances, large Kitchen with eat in area and formal dining room space. Extra Bonus room for a 2nd living space. Pets allowed with a pet fee - no large aggressive breeds. Playgrounds in the community, Close access to I4! Pest control & pool maintenance included! This will not last long! Looking for credit scores 550+, all applications considered. **Old pics shown, new pics coming soon**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4602 COPPER LANE have any available units?
4602 COPPER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4602 COPPER LANE have?
Some of 4602 COPPER LANE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4602 COPPER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4602 COPPER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4602 COPPER LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4602 COPPER LANE is pet friendly.
Does 4602 COPPER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4602 COPPER LANE offers parking.
Does 4602 COPPER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4602 COPPER LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4602 COPPER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4602 COPPER LANE has a pool.
Does 4602 COPPER LANE have accessible units?
No, 4602 COPPER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4602 COPPER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4602 COPPER LANE has units with dishwashers.
