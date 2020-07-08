All apartments in Plant City
607 Dixie

607 West Dixie Street · No Longer Available
Location

607 West Dixie Street, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
business center
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
hot tub
lobby
sauna
For Season at $2100,for year around $1800.Named after the National Museum of Spain,THE PRADO offers first- class amenities,such as a landscaping pool area with spa and outdoor cabanas,fitness center,steam room,business center, 24 hours attended lobby.Location,architecture and art are characteristics of The Prado!Conveniently positioned near City Place/Clematis Street, as well as Flagler Drive and Intracoastal Waterway. This One bedroom condo full furnish nicely upgrade is ready for tenant,Gourmet Kitchens featuring stainless steel,Counter tops of polished granite with convenient breakfast bar,Polished marble counter tops in baths as well

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Dixie have any available units?
607 Dixie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 Dixie have?
Some of 607 Dixie's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Dixie currently offering any rent specials?
607 Dixie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Dixie pet-friendly?
No, 607 Dixie is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 607 Dixie offer parking?
No, 607 Dixie does not offer parking.
Does 607 Dixie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Dixie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Dixie have a pool?
Yes, 607 Dixie has a pool.
Does 607 Dixie have accessible units?
No, 607 Dixie does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Dixie have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Dixie does not have units with dishwashers.
