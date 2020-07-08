Amenities

For Season at $2100,for year around $1800.Named after the National Museum of Spain,THE PRADO offers first- class amenities,such as a landscaping pool area with spa and outdoor cabanas,fitness center,steam room,business center, 24 hours attended lobby.Location,architecture and art are characteristics of The Prado!Conveniently positioned near City Place/Clematis Street, as well as Flagler Drive and Intracoastal Waterway. This One bedroom condo full furnish nicely upgrade is ready for tenant,Gourmet Kitchens featuring stainless steel,Counter tops of polished granite with convenient breakfast bar,Polished marble counter tops in baths as well