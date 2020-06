Amenities

WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS!! And Can Get You Automatically Approved! NO APPLICATION FEE!! Call NOW for a Showing! 813-325-8413 - Check Out This Cute 2BR/1BA Plant City Apartment w/ ALL Utilities Included! No Application Fee!

Nice 2BR/1BA Apartment with ALL Utilities included. Water, Sewer, Trash, and Lights along With NO Application Fee!! Spacious carpeted living room with Central A/c and Heat! Minutes away from I-75!



