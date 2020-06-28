4706 BREEZE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home in Country Hills with Screened PATIO & FENCED YARD. The Home also features granite in both bathrooms and dark upgraded laminate flooring in the entry, living room and dining room. The Master has is 15x12 with 9x6 walk in closet and bathroom with garden tub. Pets are allowed with Pet Fee. The community features a park, playground and basketball courts. Near highways for easy access to I4 and Hwy 60. Great schools in the area including Strawberry Crest High School. Available for October 11th move in! 550+ credit score, all applications considered!! Tenant occupied til 10/8!