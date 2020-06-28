All apartments in Plant City
4706 BREEZE AVENUE
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:37 AM

4706 BREEZE AVENUE

4706 Breeze Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4706 Breeze Avenue, Plant City, FL 33566

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Country Hills with Screened PATIO & FENCED YARD. The Home also features granite in both bathrooms and dark upgraded laminate flooring in the entry, living room and dining room. The Master has is 15x12 with 9x6 walk in closet and bathroom with garden tub. Pets are allowed with Pet Fee. The community features a park, playground and basketball courts. Near highways for easy access to I4 and Hwy 60. Great schools in the area including Strawberry Crest High School. Available for October 11th move in! 550+ credit score, all applications considered!! Tenant occupied til 10/8!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4706 BREEZE AVENUE have any available units?
4706 BREEZE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4706 BREEZE AVENUE have?
Some of 4706 BREEZE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4706 BREEZE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4706 BREEZE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 BREEZE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4706 BREEZE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 4706 BREEZE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4706 BREEZE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4706 BREEZE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4706 BREEZE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 BREEZE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4706 BREEZE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4706 BREEZE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4706 BREEZE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 BREEZE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4706 BREEZE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
