45 Lake Street

Amenities
Spacious Beach House in Frangista Beach - This 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home is located in Fragista Beach just a short walk to white sandy beaches and the Gulf of Mexico. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless appliances and a large island with breakfast bar overlooking the living and dining areas. The master bedroom offers a private bathroom and large walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms have a variety of sleeping arrangements and nearby bathrooms perfect for a large family or visitors. Frangista Beach amenities are included. This home is available with flexible leasing terms and options. Call for more information or to schedule a tour.
(RLNE5761738)