45 Lake Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Beach House in Frangista Beach - This 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home is located in Fragista Beach just a short walk to white sandy beaches and the Gulf of Mexico. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless appliances and a large island with breakfast bar overlooking the living and dining areas. The master bedroom offers a private bathroom and large walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms have a variety of sleeping arrangements and nearby bathrooms perfect for a large family or visitors. Frangista Beach amenities are included. This home is available with flexible leasing terms and options. Call for more information or to schedule a tour.



(RLNE5761738)