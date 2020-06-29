All apartments in Plant City
45 Lake Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

45 Lake Street

45 South Lake Street · No Longer Available
Location

45 South Lake Street, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Beach House in Frangista Beach - This 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home is located in Fragista Beach just a short walk to white sandy beaches and the Gulf of Mexico. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless appliances and a large island with breakfast bar overlooking the living and dining areas. The master bedroom offers a private bathroom and large walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms have a variety of sleeping arrangements and nearby bathrooms perfect for a large family or visitors. Frangista Beach amenities are included. This home is available with flexible leasing terms and options. Call for more information or to schedule a tour.

(RLNE5761738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Lake Street have any available units?
45 Lake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Lake Street have?
Some of 45 Lake Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Lake Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 Lake Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Lake Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 Lake Street is pet friendly.
Does 45 Lake Street offer parking?
No, 45 Lake Street does not offer parking.
Does 45 Lake Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Lake Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Lake Street have a pool?
No, 45 Lake Street does not have a pool.
Does 45 Lake Street have accessible units?
No, 45 Lake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Lake Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Lake Street does not have units with dishwashers.

