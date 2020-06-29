All apartments in Plant City
4420 TINA LANE

4420 Tina Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4420 Tina Lane, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sharp 3 bedroom with the master bedroom split. Miles of tile on floors and bathrooms. Recently remodeled and updated with newer paint inside and out. Fenced backyard with a nice patio and a storage shed. All appliances included and washer and dryer!! Security system in place:not monitored. In wall pest tubes may be available. Not able to work with assistance programs, Credit scores minimum 650's, application fee is 100.00 per person over 18 years . SORRY , NO PETS. Requires application and deposit with the Home Owners Association as well. Allow 2 weeks for review and approval. Should be available for showings the last week of February . Check out the virtual tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 TINA LANE have any available units?
4420 TINA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4420 TINA LANE have?
Some of 4420 TINA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4420 TINA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4420 TINA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 TINA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4420 TINA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 4420 TINA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4420 TINA LANE offers parking.
Does 4420 TINA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4420 TINA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 TINA LANE have a pool?
No, 4420 TINA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4420 TINA LANE have accessible units?
No, 4420 TINA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 TINA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4420 TINA LANE has units with dishwashers.
