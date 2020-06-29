4420 TINA LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Sharp 3 bedroom with the master bedroom split. Miles of tile on floors and bathrooms. Recently remodeled and updated with newer paint inside and out. Fenced backyard with a nice patio and a storage shed. All appliances included and washer and dryer!! Security system in place:not monitored. In wall pest tubes may be available. Not able to work with assistance programs, Credit scores minimum 650's, application fee is 100.00 per person over 18 years . SORRY , NO PETS. Requires application and deposit with the Home Owners Association as well. Allow 2 weeks for review and approval. Should be available for showings the last week of February . Check out the virtual tour