4221 BARRET AVENUE

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Walden Lake Home for rent AVAILABLE 6/16/2020! Updated Bathrooms & Updated Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and white cabinets. Carpet and Wood Tile floors throughout the home. Inviting backyard with Screened Porch over looking a gorgeous pond. Very serene and quiet with great neighbors on a quiet street. Block home construction with 2 car garage. Great Schools in the area, the elementary is located in the community and sought after school. Super close to Tampa or Lakeland for easy commutes. Plant City has a classic historic area that is very charming with brick streets and lots of community events. Schedule your tour today! Pets ok with pet fee! 550+ credit score, all applications considered. This is a 7 month lease only! There may not be an option for renewal.