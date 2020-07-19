4221 BARRET AVENUE

Amenities

Walden Lake Home for rent AVAILABLE 3/4/19! Updated Bathrooms & Updated Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and newer white cabinets. Carpet and Wood Tile floors throughout the home. New 2016 AC! Inviting backyard with Screened Porch over looking a gorgeous pond. Very serene and quiet with great neighbors on a quiet street. Block home construction with 2 car garage opener. Desirable GATED neighborhood with Golf Community, Dog Park, Community Pool and Miles of Walking Trails. Great Schools in the area, the elementary is located in the community and sought after school. Super close to Tampa or Lakeland for easy commutes. Plant City has a classic historic area that is very charming with brick streets and lots of community events. Schedule your tour today! Pets ok with pet fee!