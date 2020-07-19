All apartments in Plant City
4221 BARRET AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4221 BARRET AVENUE

4221 Barret Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4221 Barret Ave, Plant City, FL 33566
Walden Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Walden Lake Home for rent AVAILABLE 3/4/19! Updated Bathrooms & Updated Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and newer white cabinets. Carpet and Wood Tile floors throughout the home. New 2016 AC! Inviting backyard with Screened Porch over looking a gorgeous pond. Very serene and quiet with great neighbors on a quiet street. Block home construction with 2 car garage opener. Desirable GATED neighborhood with Golf Community, Dog Park, Community Pool and Miles of Walking Trails. Great Schools in the area, the elementary is located in the community and sought after school. Super close to Tampa or Lakeland for easy commutes. Plant City has a classic historic area that is very charming with brick streets and lots of community events. Schedule your tour today! Pets ok with pet fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 BARRET AVENUE have any available units?
4221 BARRET AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4221 BARRET AVENUE have?
Some of 4221 BARRET AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4221 BARRET AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4221 BARRET AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 BARRET AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4221 BARRET AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 4221 BARRET AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4221 BARRET AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4221 BARRET AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 BARRET AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 BARRET AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 4221 BARRET AVENUE has a pool.
Does 4221 BARRET AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4221 BARRET AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 BARRET AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4221 BARRET AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
