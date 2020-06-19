All apartments in Plant City
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

4012 Thackery Way

4012 Thackery Way South · No Longer Available
Location

4012 Thackery Way South, Plant City, FL 33566
Walden Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
SPACIOUS HOME IN THE DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF WALDEN LAKES - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths in Walden Lakes. Features split bedroom plan, 2 car garage on a quarter acre corner lot. Beautiful wood floors, large closets, screened in lanai, fenced in backyard, separate laundry room equipped with washer and dryer, and large eat in kitchen. Community offers miles of walking trails, playground and lakeside park. Located in Walden Lake elementary and Plant City High district. Easy access to interstate, Tampa and Lakeland.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1784897?accessKey=5ec0

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766.2343

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5768158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 Thackery Way have any available units?
4012 Thackery Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
What amenities does 4012 Thackery Way have?
Some of 4012 Thackery Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Thackery Way currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Thackery Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 Thackery Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4012 Thackery Way is pet friendly.
Does 4012 Thackery Way offer parking?
Yes, 4012 Thackery Way does offer parking.
Does 4012 Thackery Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4012 Thackery Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 Thackery Way have a pool?
Yes, 4012 Thackery Way has a pool.
Does 4012 Thackery Way have accessible units?
No, 4012 Thackery Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 Thackery Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 Thackery Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4012 Thackery Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4012 Thackery Way does not have units with air conditioning.
