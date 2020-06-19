4012 Thackery Way

Amenities
SPACIOUS HOME IN THE DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF WALDEN LAKES - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths in Walden Lakes. Features split bedroom plan, 2 car garage on a quarter acre corner lot. Beautiful wood floors, large closets, screened in lanai, fenced in backyard, separate laundry room equipped with washer and dryer, and large eat in kitchen. Community offers miles of walking trails, playground and lakeside park. Located in Walden Lake elementary and Plant City High district. Easy access to interstate, Tampa and Lakeland.
TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1784897?accessKey=5ec0
If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.
For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766.2343
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5768158)