4012 Thackery Way

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

SPACIOUS HOME IN THE DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF WALDEN LAKES - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths in Walden Lakes. Features split bedroom plan, 2 car garage on a quarter acre corner lot. Beautiful wood floors, large closets, screened in lanai, fenced in backyard, separate laundry room equipped with washer and dryer, and large eat in kitchen. Community offers miles of walking trails, playground and lakeside park. Located in Walden Lake elementary and Plant City High district. Easy access to interstate, Tampa and Lakeland.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1784897?accessKey=5ec0



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766.2343



No Cats Allowed



