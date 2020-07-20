3906 Creek Woods Drive

Amenities

pet friendly parking walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for your own slice of Paradise? Look no further! This 3 bedroom 2 bath 1148 sq ft home with a solar heated pool has just that! This home has a split floor plan with open living room & kitchen area. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and eat in space in the kitchen with an adorable window seat. Vaulted ceilings throughout. Hop in your POOL to relax or get a good workout or sit in the conversation pit area with family/friends, great for entertaining. The large master bedroom features a walk in closet with ample shelving. Fenced in yard. Easy access to 1-4 and 8 mins from down town Plant City, convenient to parks, grocery stores, schools, and the hospital. Bring your boats and recreational toys as there is plenty of parking on the side of the home and in the cul-de-sac. Come see this kept up charming home, you just won't want to leave.



Listing Courtesy of KELLER WILLIAMS-PLANT CITY



www.CBRentalhomes.com

Call or Text 844-326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.