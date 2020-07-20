All apartments in Plant City
3906 Creek Woods Drive

3906 Creek Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3906 Creek Woods Drive, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for your own slice of Paradise? Look no further! This 3 bedroom 2 bath 1148 sq ft home with a solar heated pool has just that! This home has a split floor plan with open living room & kitchen area. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and eat in space in the kitchen with an adorable window seat. Vaulted ceilings throughout. Hop in your POOL to relax or get a good workout or sit in the conversation pit area with family/friends, great for entertaining. The large master bedroom features a walk in closet with ample shelving. Fenced in yard. Easy access to 1-4 and 8 mins from down town Plant City, convenient to parks, grocery stores, schools, and the hospital. Bring your boats and recreational toys as there is plenty of parking on the side of the home and in the cul-de-sac. Come see this kept up charming home, you just won't want to leave.

Listing Courtesy of KELLER WILLIAMS-PLANT CITY

www.CBRentalhomes.com
Call or Text 844-326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Creek Woods Drive have any available units?
3906 Creek Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3906 Creek Woods Drive have?
Some of 3906 Creek Woods Drive's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Creek Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Creek Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Creek Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3906 Creek Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3906 Creek Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3906 Creek Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 3906 Creek Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 Creek Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Creek Woods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3906 Creek Woods Drive has a pool.
Does 3906 Creek Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 3906 Creek Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Creek Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 Creek Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
