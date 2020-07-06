All apartments in Plant City
Find more places like 305 E TOMLIN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plant City, FL
/
305 E TOMLIN ST
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

305 E TOMLIN ST

305 East Tomlin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plant City
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

305 East Tomlin Street, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Apt - Near Stonewall Jackson Elementary School

(RLNE5362069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 E TOMLIN ST have any available units?
305 E TOMLIN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
Is 305 E TOMLIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
305 E TOMLIN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 E TOMLIN ST pet-friendly?
No, 305 E TOMLIN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 305 E TOMLIN ST offer parking?
No, 305 E TOMLIN ST does not offer parking.
Does 305 E TOMLIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 E TOMLIN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 E TOMLIN ST have a pool?
No, 305 E TOMLIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 305 E TOMLIN ST have accessible units?
No, 305 E TOMLIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 305 E TOMLIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 E TOMLIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 E TOMLIN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 E TOMLIN ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd
Plant City, FL 33563
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd
Plant City, FL 33566
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd
Plant City, FL 33566

Similar Pages

Plant City 1 BedroomsPlant City 2 Bedrooms
Plant City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlant City 3 Bedrooms
Plant City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLCelebration, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa