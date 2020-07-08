Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plant City
Find more places like 302 CITRUS LANDING DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plant City, FL
/
302 CITRUS LANDING DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
302 CITRUS LANDING DRIVE
302 Citrus Landing Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plant City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
302 Citrus Landing Drive, Plant City, FL 33563
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Reduced
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath split plan with a 2 car garage with inside utility room. Newer carper and interior paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 302 CITRUS LANDING DRIVE have any available units?
302 CITRUS LANDING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plant City, FL
.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plant City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 302 CITRUS LANDING DRIVE have?
Some of 302 CITRUS LANDING DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 302 CITRUS LANDING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
302 CITRUS LANDING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 CITRUS LANDING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 302 CITRUS LANDING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plant City
.
Does 302 CITRUS LANDING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 302 CITRUS LANDING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 302 CITRUS LANDING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 CITRUS LANDING DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 CITRUS LANDING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 302 CITRUS LANDING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 302 CITRUS LANDING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 302 CITRUS LANDING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 302 CITRUS LANDING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 CITRUS LANDING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd
Plant City, FL 33566
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd
Plant City, FL 33566
Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd
Plant City, FL 33563
Similar Pages
Plant City 1 Bedrooms
Plant City 2 Bedrooms
Plant City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Plant City Apartments with Balconies
Plant City Apartments with Gyms
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Lakeland, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FL
Carrollwood, FL
Trinity, FL
East Lake, FL
New Port Richey, FL
Horizon West, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
Celebration, FL
South Bradenton, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg