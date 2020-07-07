2627 Bridle Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage dog park playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage

Desirably located in The Paddocks of Walden Lake Community. - Located in The Paddocks of Walden Lake Community. Featuring a fully equipped kitchen with closet pantry, breakfast nook and breakfast bar. The large great room has a dining area and a family room area with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Bedrooms are split plan- 1 with private bath. You will also find a very nice size office/den which could be made into a 3rd bedroom if needed and there is an inside laundry room. Outside you will find a large screened lanai with outdoor kitchen stove/grill area. Large back yard for whole family to enjoy. Spacious 2 car garage. Live the Walden Lake Lifestyle and enjoy the jogging & bike trails, nature trails, letting your dog run in the dog park, or simply relaxing by the lake and enjoying the wildlife!



(RLNE5716510)