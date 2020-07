Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Newly Renovated POOL home with Big corner Lot and NO CARPET features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and is move-in ready! Great room with Beautiful stone wood burning fireplace. Tile and laminate through the home. Kitchen and bathrooms have New Cabinets with Granite Countertops. New Stainless Steel appliances Include and a Nice screened patio with crystal blue pool.