207 ABIGAIL ROAD

Amenities
3/2 home in Royal Hills for rent! Tile floors throughout the home, no carpet. Open layout. Split plan with master having a walk in closet. Kitchen has granite counters. Home is in cul-de-sac so not much traffic. Fenced yard with storage shed. Neighborhood has a playground, basketball and tennis courts! Located minutes from town and near I4. Pets ok with non refundable pet fee, no large aggressive breeds. Available March 4th!! *Qualifications-550+ credit score, make 3x rent amount, no felonies, evictions or recent bankruptcies. Photos are from old listing so paint color may be different. TENANT OCCUPIED PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB.