207 ABIGAIL ROAD
207 Abigail Road · No Longer Available
Location

207 Abigail Road, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
3/2 home in Royal Hills for rent! Tile floors throughout the home, no carpet. Open layout. Split plan with master having a walk in closet. Kitchen has granite counters. Home is in cul-de-sac so not much traffic. Fenced yard with storage shed. Neighborhood has a playground, basketball and tennis courts! Located minutes from town and near I4. Pets ok with non refundable pet fee, no large aggressive breeds. Available March 4th!! *Qualifications-550+ credit score, make 3x rent amount, no felonies, evictions or recent bankruptcies. Photos are from old listing so paint color may be different. TENANT OCCUPIED PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 ABIGAIL ROAD have any available units?
207 ABIGAIL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 ABIGAIL ROAD have?
Some of 207 ABIGAIL ROAD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 ABIGAIL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
207 ABIGAIL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 ABIGAIL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 ABIGAIL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 207 ABIGAIL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 207 ABIGAIL ROAD offers parking.
Does 207 ABIGAIL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 ABIGAIL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 ABIGAIL ROAD have a pool?
No, 207 ABIGAIL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 207 ABIGAIL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 207 ABIGAIL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 207 ABIGAIL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 ABIGAIL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
