201 W J ARDEN MAYS BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking new construction

***Everything is New Construction*** Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath loft apartment nestled in a historic brick building in downtown Plant City. Entering the loft you will be amazed by the 20 ft loft ceilings covered stained tongue and groove pine, luxury wood vinyl throughout, all new appliances, tall bedroom doors and industrial style exposed AC ductwork. Washer and dryer are included.

Call today for your personal tour! This apartment is ready to entertain any guest with its open floor plan and awesome location with lots of public parking. Located in the heart of downtown there is so much to do within walking distance. Head over to the wine bar, lots of local restaurants, nearby parks, the courthouse, or a gym only 2 blocks away with a low membership fee of $160. This rental is perfect for anyone that wants to go to entertain and hang out at local events perfect to live, work and play all in one area.