Last updated January 25 2020 at 4:00 AM

201 W J ARDEN MAYS BOULEVARD

201 W J Arden Mays Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

201 W J Arden Mays Blvd, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
parking
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
new construction
***Everything is New Construction*** Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath loft apartment nestled in a historic brick building in downtown Plant City. Entering the loft you will be amazed by the 20 ft loft ceilings covered stained tongue and groove pine, luxury wood vinyl throughout, all new appliances, tall bedroom doors and industrial style exposed AC ductwork. Washer and dryer are included.
Call today for your personal tour! This apartment is ready to entertain any guest with its open floor plan and awesome location with lots of public parking. Located in the heart of downtown there is so much to do within walking distance. Head over to the wine bar, lots of local restaurants, nearby parks, the courthouse, or a gym only 2 blocks away with a low membership fee of $160. This rental is perfect for anyone that wants to go to entertain and hang out at local events perfect to live, work and play all in one area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 W J ARDEN MAYS BOULEVARD have any available units?
201 W J ARDEN MAYS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 W J ARDEN MAYS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 201 W J ARDEN MAYS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 W J ARDEN MAYS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
201 W J ARDEN MAYS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 W J ARDEN MAYS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 201 W J ARDEN MAYS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 201 W J ARDEN MAYS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 201 W J ARDEN MAYS BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 201 W J ARDEN MAYS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 W J ARDEN MAYS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 W J ARDEN MAYS BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 201 W J ARDEN MAYS BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 201 W J ARDEN MAYS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 201 W J ARDEN MAYS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 201 W J ARDEN MAYS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 W J ARDEN MAYS BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.

