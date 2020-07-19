2007 W Oak Ave

Amenities

2/1 Charming House in Plant city! - This adorable 2 bedroom/1 bathroom house has hardwood floors through-out. This home also comes with a covered carport and a shed for storage in the nice sized back yard. This beautiful house is within walking distance to the Florida Strawberry Festival, minutes away from I-4 and less than an hour away from both Tampa and Orlando! This home is also minutes away from South Florida Baptist Hospital.



$50 application fee PER PERSON 18+

No Evictions Within 5 Years

No Landlord Collections or Utility Bill Balances

Must make 3x the monthly rent

Credit Score 650+: First Month and Security Deposit

Credit Score 649 or Lower: First Month and Double Security Deposit

2 pet maximum

No aggressive dog breeds

$250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet

***Pets accepted upon owner approval

***Decisions on renting to prospective tenants with criminal convictions will be made on a case-by-case basis with consideration given to the number, nature, and severity of said conviction(s) and in compliance with the April , 2016 Office of General Counsel Guidance on Application of of Fair Housing Act Standards to the Use of Criminal Records by providers of Housing and Real Estate-Related Transactions



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE3458189)