2007 W Oak Ave

Amenities
2/1 Charming House in Plant city! - This adorable 2 bedroom/1 bathroom house has hardwood floors through-out. This home also comes with a covered carport and a shed for storage in the nice sized back yard. This beautiful house is within walking distance to the Florida Strawberry Festival, minutes away from I-4 and less than an hour away from both Tampa and Orlando! This home is also minutes away from South Florida Baptist Hospital.
$50 application fee PER PERSON 18+
No Evictions Within 5 Years
No Landlord Collections or Utility Bill Balances
Must make 3x the monthly rent
Credit Score 650+: First Month and Security Deposit
Credit Score 649 or Lower: First Month and Double Security Deposit
2 pet maximum
No aggressive dog breeds
$250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet
***Pets accepted upon owner approval
***Decisions on renting to prospective tenants with criminal convictions will be made on a case-by-case basis with consideration given to the number, nature, and severity of said conviction(s) and in compliance with the April , 2016 Office of General Counsel Guidance on Application of of Fair Housing Act Standards to the Use of Criminal Records by providers of Housing and Real Estate-Related Transactions
Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166
(RLNE3458189)