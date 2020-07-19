All apartments in Plant City
Home
/
Plant City, FL
/
2007 W Oak Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2007 W Oak Ave

2007 West Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2007 West Oak Avenue, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1 Charming House in Plant city! - This adorable 2 bedroom/1 bathroom house has hardwood floors through-out. This home also comes with a covered carport and a shed for storage in the nice sized back yard. This beautiful house is within walking distance to the Florida Strawberry Festival, minutes away from I-4 and less than an hour away from both Tampa and Orlando! This home is also minutes away from South Florida Baptist Hospital.

$50 application fee PER PERSON 18+
No Evictions Within 5 Years
No Landlord Collections or Utility Bill Balances
Must make 3x the monthly rent
Credit Score 650+: First Month and Security Deposit
Credit Score 649 or Lower: First Month and Double Security Deposit
2 pet maximum
No aggressive dog breeds
$250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet
***Pets accepted upon owner approval
***Decisions on renting to prospective tenants with criminal convictions will be made on a case-by-case basis with consideration given to the number, nature, and severity of said conviction(s) and in compliance with the April , 2016 Office of General Counsel Guidance on Application of of Fair Housing Act Standards to the Use of Criminal Records by providers of Housing and Real Estate-Related Transactions

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE3458189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 W Oak Ave have any available units?
2007 W Oak Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 W Oak Ave have?
Some of 2007 W Oak Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 W Oak Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2007 W Oak Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 W Oak Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2007 W Oak Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2007 W Oak Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2007 W Oak Ave offers parking.
Does 2007 W Oak Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 W Oak Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 W Oak Ave have a pool?
No, 2007 W Oak Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2007 W Oak Ave have accessible units?
No, 2007 W Oak Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 W Oak Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 W Oak Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
