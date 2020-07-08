2007 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

WATER VIEW TOWNHOME for rent in a gated, charming community. Perfect location, close to shopping, I-4, downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB and historic Plant City district. Upon entering you are greeted with a light and bright living/dining room perfect for entertaining. The first floor also has a 1/2 bath. The kitchen and family room combination overlook a beautiful pond. Enjoy the water view on the screened patio with storage closet. The upstairs features a split plan of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with large closets. This unit has been meticulously maintained by one owner. Washer and dryer included! This is a must see!