Home
/
Plant City, FL
/
2007 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:29 PM

2007 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE

2007 Greenwood Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2007 Greenwood Valley Drive, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
WATER VIEW TOWNHOME for rent in a gated, charming community. Perfect location, close to shopping, I-4, downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB and historic Plant City district. Upon entering you are greeted with a light and bright living/dining room perfect for entertaining. The first floor also has a 1/2 bath. The kitchen and family room combination overlook a beautiful pond. Enjoy the water view on the screened patio with storage closet. The upstairs features a split plan of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with large closets. This unit has been meticulously maintained by one owner. Washer and dryer included! This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE have any available units?
2007 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 2007 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2007 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2007 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 2007 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2007 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2007 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2007 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2007 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2007 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2007 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 GREENWOOD VALLEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
