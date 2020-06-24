All apartments in Plant City
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

1916 Greenwood Valley Dr

1916 Greenwood Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1916 Greenwood Valley Drive, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
Spacious townhome in Gated Community - Spacious Townhome located in the gated community of Walden Woods. This townhome features a great room floor plan plus an additional family room. Inside utility room with washer and dryer provided. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of counter space. Large walk in closet downstairs perfect for storage. All bedrooms are upstairs with a split floor plan. Master with large closet and nice size bathroom. Additional bedrooms are good size. Community offers pool, cookout area and basketball. This beautiful townhome will not last long. Don't miss your chance, inquire today on it.

(RLNE4767761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Greenwood Valley Dr have any available units?
1916 Greenwood Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
What amenities does 1916 Greenwood Valley Dr have?
Some of 1916 Greenwood Valley Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Greenwood Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Greenwood Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Greenwood Valley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Greenwood Valley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 1916 Greenwood Valley Dr offer parking?
No, 1916 Greenwood Valley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1916 Greenwood Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1916 Greenwood Valley Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Greenwood Valley Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1916 Greenwood Valley Dr has a pool.
Does 1916 Greenwood Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 1916 Greenwood Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Greenwood Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 Greenwood Valley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1916 Greenwood Valley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1916 Greenwood Valley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
