1916 Greenwood Valley Dr

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court pool

Spacious townhome in Gated Community - Spacious Townhome located in the gated community of Walden Woods. This townhome features a great room floor plan plus an additional family room. Inside utility room with washer and dryer provided. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of counter space. Large walk in closet downstairs perfect for storage. All bedrooms are upstairs with a split floor plan. Master with large closet and nice size bathroom. Additional bedrooms are good size. Community offers pool, cookout area and basketball. This beautiful townhome will not last long. Don't miss your chance, inquire today on it.



