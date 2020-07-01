1018 Ashentree Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1136312



After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $2600 which includes the first months rent. With 5 bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms, this home is perfect for large families! The Walden Woods community has lots of amenities, 2 pools, and walking trails! This home has tile in wet areas and carpet in living areas and bedrooms. It features an open kitchen and family room combo. Dark kitchen cabinets and a breakfast bar perfect for stools that's open to family room and a closet pantry. Schedule your showing today because this home is too good to last long!! All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Attached 2 Car Garage,Dishwasher,Walk-in closet,Microwave,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Gated Community,Plenty of Storage,Blinds

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.