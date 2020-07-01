All apartments in Plant City
Last updated January 16 2020 at 6:15 PM

1018 Ashentree Drive

1018 Ashentree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1018 Ashentree Drive, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1136312

After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $2600 which includes the first months rent. With 5 bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms, this home is perfect for large families! The Walden Woods community has lots of amenities, 2 pools, and walking trails! This home has tile in wet areas and carpet in living areas and bedrooms. It features an open kitchen and family room combo. Dark kitchen cabinets and a breakfast bar perfect for stools that's open to family room and a closet pantry. Schedule your showing today because this home is too good to last long!! All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Attached 2 Car Garage,Dishwasher,Walk-in closet,Microwave,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Gated Community,Plenty of Storage,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Ashentree Drive have any available units?
1018 Ashentree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 Ashentree Drive have?
Some of 1018 Ashentree Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 Ashentree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Ashentree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Ashentree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 Ashentree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1018 Ashentree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1018 Ashentree Drive offers parking.
Does 1018 Ashentree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 Ashentree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Ashentree Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1018 Ashentree Drive has a pool.
Does 1018 Ashentree Drive have accessible units?
No, 1018 Ashentree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Ashentree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 Ashentree Drive has units with dishwashers.

