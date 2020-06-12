/
2 bedroom apartments
174 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pinewood, FL
Pinewood
1033 NW 101st St
1033 NW 101st St, Pinewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1620 sqft
Miami Duplex for rent 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, spacious interior was recently painted; kitchen cabinets freshly painted, back door opens to big shared back yard, 2 car drive way parking available, washer and dryer in utility room for your laundry
Pinewood
10203 NW 12th Ave
10203 Northwest 12th Avenue, Pinewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
HUGEEEEE DUPLEX!! HIGHLIGHTS PROPERTY HAS: NEW IMPACT WINDOWS, NEW WASHER, NEW DRYER. NEW KITCHEN, NEW TILE, WALKING CLOSET, NEW BATHROOM, NEW DOORS, CENTRAL AC, CORNER LOT, HUGE DIVIDED YARD... TENANT MUST PAY ELECTRICITY AND WATER.
Miami Shores
431 NW 106 St
431 Northwest 106th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful home for rent. - Property Id: 289490 Beautiful home for rent. Completed renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in a great location! Updated kitchen featuring white wood cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
West Little River
76 NW 85th St
76 Northwest 85th Street, West Little River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2491 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment . rent includes electricity and water. credit and income check required. large yard . Unit on left side of building through white fence. easy to show
West Little River
1890 NW 91st St
1890 Northwest 91st Street, West Little River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Cozy 2/1 duplex for rent.Spacious kitchen and living areas.Water is included.
Miami Shores
9405 NW 2nd Ave
9405 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Enjoy this well maintained, spacious 2 Bed/ 1 Bath home in Miami Shores with large fully fenced yard and garage.
Miami Shores
77 NE 95th St
77 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Immaculate, professionally-designed 1 story home in beautiful Miami Shores. With 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, office area extra TV area with stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining life.
Miami Shores
9205 NW 5th Ave
9205 Northwest 5th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Great location, right by El portal. This is great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom rental is located on large lot & completely fenced/gated for privacy with ample room for parking and extra space for outdoor entertaining. New Kitchen, bath & A.C.
Miami Shores
162 NW 108 St
162 Northwest 108th Street, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
WOW! Light, Bright, clean and modern....and ready to move in! No work to do! Open floor plan, and lots of natural light with NEW impact windows! Completely remodeled...
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1123 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Wynwood
Eve at the District
3635 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1052 sqft
Bridging Miami's most vibrant and cosmopolitan neighborhoods. Where the Design District Midtown, and Wynwood meet.
Wynwood
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,888
1208 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Allapattah
Riverwalk Apartment Rentals
1921 NW North River Dr, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
810 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful CFH Group Community! This 14 acre property features 7 buildings with 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartments.
Miami Industrial District
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
895 sqft
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
Edgewater
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1181 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
900 sqft
Lush tropical grounds with picnic and BBQ areas. Residents have access to on-site laundry facilities and an outdoor swimming pool. Units feature window treatments, linen closets and breakfast bars.
Upper East Side
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Edgewater
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Wynwood
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Allapattah
Modera Skylar
1444 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1135 sqft
The Modern Miami is modern living in the city at its finest. Granite countertops, updated kitchens, wood-style flooring and other luxury amenities await you. Club lounge and fitness center on-site.
Upper East Side
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
768 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Pelican Harbor Marina have stainless steel appliances and large windows with sweeping views of the Miami skyline. Dogs and cats are allowed in these pet-friendly units.
Biscayne Gardens
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1225 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
Quadro
3900 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1152 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Quadro is the perfect place to stay and play the way you like in the Design District Edgewater.
