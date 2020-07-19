All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

7450 35th St N

7450 35th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

7450 35th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/180fea0066 ---- Lauren Manor condos. Featuring beautifully designed eat in kitchen features dark wood or white wood cabinets, granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is a patio with a storage closet containing hookups for a stackable washer & dryer. Beautiful solid surface floors flow through the kitchen, living room, fabulous bathroom and the hallway that offers two storage closets. The bedrooms are spacious with mirrored closet doors and brand new carpeting. The kitchen and living room are open to each other for your entertainment enjoyment. New complex features are also coming soon for your outdoor enjoyment (in addition to the aready updated buildings). This is a fabulous find and applications are now being accepted for this community. One month rent, $1000 security deposit and $295 admin fee required for move in. Apply online at allcountysuncoast.com. Close To Shopping Central Heat/Air Remodeled Split Level Trash Included Two Bedroom Updated Kitchen Wall To Wall Carpet Faux Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7450 35th St N have any available units?
7450 35th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 7450 35th St N have?
Some of 7450 35th St N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7450 35th St N currently offering any rent specials?
7450 35th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7450 35th St N pet-friendly?
No, 7450 35th St N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pinellas Park.
Does 7450 35th St N offer parking?
No, 7450 35th St N does not offer parking.
Does 7450 35th St N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7450 35th St N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7450 35th St N have a pool?
No, 7450 35th St N does not have a pool.
Does 7450 35th St N have accessible units?
No, 7450 35th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 7450 35th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7450 35th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7450 35th St N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7450 35th St N has units with air conditioning.
