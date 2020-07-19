7450 35th St N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/180fea0066 ---- Lauren Manor condos. Featuring beautifully designed eat in kitchen features dark wood or white wood cabinets, granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is a patio with a storage closet containing hookups for a stackable washer & dryer. Beautiful solid surface floors flow through the kitchen, living room, fabulous bathroom and the hallway that offers two storage closets. The bedrooms are spacious with mirrored closet doors and brand new carpeting. The kitchen and living room are open to each other for your entertainment enjoyment. New complex features are also coming soon for your outdoor enjoyment (in addition to the aready updated buildings). This is a fabulous find and applications are now being accepted for this community. One month rent, $1000 security deposit and $295 admin fee required for move in. Apply online at allcountysuncoast.com. Close To Shopping Central Heat/Air Remodeled Split Level Trash Included Two Bedroom Updated Kitchen Wall To Wall Carpet Faux Wood Floors