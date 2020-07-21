All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

6843 40th Ln N

6843 40th Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

6843 40th Lane North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Pinellas Park townhome with attached 1-car garage! Downstairs offers an open floor concept that features a beautifully modern kitchen with island breakfast bar, granite counter tops, new appliances, maple cabinets, pantry, 1/2 bath Powder Room and sliding doors that give access to the screened lanai. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. Split floor plan with upstairs laundry. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and en-suite bath with duel vanities and walk in shower. A small dog will be considered with owner approval. Conveniently located to numerous restaurants, entertainment and of course the beautiful area beaches. Just a short drive over the bridge to Downtown Tampa, TIA and MacDill. Don't miss this great location! Alarm system available for activation if desired. Call Vicki Paul, licensed realtor at (813)230-0235

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6843 40th Ln N have any available units?
6843 40th Ln N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 6843 40th Ln N have?
Some of 6843 40th Ln N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6843 40th Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
6843 40th Ln N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6843 40th Ln N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6843 40th Ln N is pet friendly.
Does 6843 40th Ln N offer parking?
Yes, 6843 40th Ln N offers parking.
Does 6843 40th Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6843 40th Ln N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6843 40th Ln N have a pool?
No, 6843 40th Ln N does not have a pool.
Does 6843 40th Ln N have accessible units?
No, 6843 40th Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 6843 40th Ln N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6843 40th Ln N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6843 40th Ln N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6843 40th Ln N has units with air conditioning.
