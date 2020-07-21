6843 40th Ln N

Amenities
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Pinellas Park townhome with attached 1-car garage! Downstairs offers an open floor concept that features a beautifully modern kitchen with island breakfast bar, granite counter tops, new appliances, maple cabinets, pantry, 1/2 bath Powder Room and sliding doors that give access to the screened lanai. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. Split floor plan with upstairs laundry. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and en-suite bath with duel vanities and walk in shower. A small dog will be considered with owner approval. Conveniently located to numerous restaurants, entertainment and of course the beautiful area beaches. Just a short drive over the bridge to Downtown Tampa, TIA and MacDill. Don't miss this great location! Alarm system available for activation if desired. Call Vicki Paul, licensed realtor at (813)230-0235