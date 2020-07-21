6843 40th Ln N

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Pinellas Park townhome with attached 1-car garage! Downstairs offers an open floor concept that features a beautifully modern kitchen with island breakfast bar, granite counter tops, new appliances, maple cabinets, pantry, 1/2 bath Powder Room and sliding doors that give access to the screened lanai. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. Split floor plan with upstairs laundry. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and en-suite bath with duel vanities and walk in shower. A small dog will be considered with owner approval. Conveniently located to numerous restaurants, entertainment and of course the beautiful area beaches. Just a short drive over the bridge to Downtown Tampa, TIA and MacDill. Don't miss this great location! Alarm system available for activation if desired. Call Vicki Paul, licensed realtor at (813)230-0235