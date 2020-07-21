6656 83rd Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for rent, spacious 1700 sgft townhouse, centrally located right of 66th Street, in a secure gated community. Townhouse features 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms. Home is open concept with high ceilings. The upstairs bedrooms are a split plan, to ensure privacy. Gorgeous wood floors throughout and updated kitchen with Granite and custom wood cabinetry. There is also a loft/bonus area upstairs that can be used as another living, office area etc. Relax in the screened in lanai and enjoy some great Florida outdoor living. Laundry closet is located on the second level for added convenience. The attached two car garage features additional shelving for extra storage. Be sure to check out the online pictures and schedule your appointment to view this gorgeous home. Sorry NO PETS!