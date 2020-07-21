All apartments in Pinellas Park
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

6656 83rd Ave N

6656 83rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6656 83rd Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for rent, spacious 1700 sgft townhouse, centrally located right of 66th Street, in a secure gated community. Townhouse features 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms. Home is open concept with high ceilings. The upstairs bedrooms are a split plan, to ensure privacy. Gorgeous wood floors throughout and updated kitchen with Granite and custom wood cabinetry. There is also a loft/bonus area upstairs that can be used as another living, office area etc. Relax in the screened in lanai and enjoy some great Florida outdoor living. Laundry closet is located on the second level for added convenience. The attached two car garage features additional shelving for extra storage. Be sure to check out the online pictures and schedule your appointment to view this gorgeous home. Sorry NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6656 83rd Ave N have any available units?
6656 83rd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pinellas Park, FL.
What amenities does 6656 83rd Ave N have?
Some of 6656 83rd Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6656 83rd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6656 83rd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6656 83rd Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6656 83rd Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 6656 83rd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 6656 83rd Ave N offers parking.
Does 6656 83rd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6656 83rd Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6656 83rd Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 6656 83rd Ave N has a pool.
Does 6656 83rd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6656 83rd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6656 83rd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6656 83rd Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6656 83rd Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6656 83rd Ave N has units with air conditioning.
