6440 62nd Ave N. 303

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Unit 303 Available 07/01/20 Allston Lakes Apartments - Property Id: 264565



Allston Lakes Apartments offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes for rent. Features include an all-electric kitchen, central air conditioning, a tub and shower, a refrigerator, vinyl flooring, and a private patio with a pond view. We are a pet-friendly community and welcome your entire family. Let us be the gateway to your future!



Step outside your home and discover the amazing community amenities available. Our 24-Hour emergency maintenance ensures any issue that may arise is handled quickly and professionally. For your convenience, we offer online services like payments and service requests via our resident portal. Helping you get your chores done is our on-site laundry facility. Call us today to see why Allston Lakes Apartments is the ideal place to call home!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264565

Property Id 264565



(RLNE5786626)