Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

6440 62nd Ave N. 303

6440 62nd Avenue North · (727) 248-6700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6440 62nd Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 303 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Unit 303 Available 07/01/20 Allston Lakes Apartments - Property Id: 264565

Allston Lakes Apartments offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes for rent. Features include an all-electric kitchen, central air conditioning, a tub and shower, a refrigerator, vinyl flooring, and a private patio with a pond view. We are a pet-friendly community and welcome your entire family. Let us be the gateway to your future!

Step outside your home and discover the amazing community amenities available. Our 24-Hour emergency maintenance ensures any issue that may arise is handled quickly and professionally. For your convenience, we offer online services like payments and service requests via our resident portal. Helping you get your chores done is our on-site laundry facility. Call us today to see why Allston Lakes Apartments is the ideal place to call home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264565
Property Id 264565

(RLNE5786626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6440 62nd Ave N. 303 have any available units?
6440 62nd Ave N. 303 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6440 62nd Ave N. 303 have?
Some of 6440 62nd Ave N. 303's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6440 62nd Ave N. 303 currently offering any rent specials?
6440 62nd Ave N. 303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6440 62nd Ave N. 303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6440 62nd Ave N. 303 is pet friendly.
Does 6440 62nd Ave N. 303 offer parking?
No, 6440 62nd Ave N. 303 does not offer parking.
Does 6440 62nd Ave N. 303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6440 62nd Ave N. 303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6440 62nd Ave N. 303 have a pool?
No, 6440 62nd Ave N. 303 does not have a pool.
Does 6440 62nd Ave N. 303 have accessible units?
No, 6440 62nd Ave N. 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 6440 62nd Ave N. 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6440 62nd Ave N. 303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6440 62nd Ave N. 303 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6440 62nd Ave N. 303 has units with air conditioning.
